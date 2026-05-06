OPPORTUNITY: Millions in grants could boost rural Oklahoma health care

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new grant opportunity through the Oklahoma State Department of Health could bring millions of dollars toward improving health care access in rural communities across Oklahoma, including Muskogee County.

State leaders are encouraging rural clinics, hospitals, and social service organizations to apply for grants worth up to $4 million aimed at expanding care in underserved areas.

For Muskogee resident Norma Calhoun, the need for more access to health care is personal.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard on people that don’t live in the inner cities,” Calhoun said.

KJRH

Calhoun said many people in smaller communities struggle to access the care they need, adding that she knows others facing similar challenges throughout Muskogee County.

Morgan Hamilton with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said the funding is designed to improve health services and strengthen access in areas that often lack resources.

“It’s exciting to see that rural areas especially in Oklahoma are going to be getting that love and attention that is so needed across our state,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the money comes after Oklahoma secured $223 million through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. She said providers interested in applying can visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health website for application details, eligibility requirements, and deadlines. Applications are due by June 12.

Hamilton said the funding could help communities expand local care options and reach residents who might otherwise struggle to access services.

Calhoun said she hopes the opportunity leads to long-term improvements.

“I think there needs to be more of it they need to advertise that they’ve got help for you lets talk lets get things done,” Calhoun said.

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