One suspect in custody following deadly mass shooting at Edmond's Arcadia Lake

EDMOND, Okla. — One man is in custody following Sunday's mass shooting at Edmond's Arcadia Lake.

Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger provided additional updates during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

18-year-old Jaylan Davis was taken into custody and booked on an assault and battery charge, but that charge will be upgraded to felony murder. He's being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police continue to search for additional suspects.

23 people were shot during the attack, and an 18-year-old woman has since died from her injuries. Investigators say at least 80 rounds were fired during the shooting.

Younger said that the shooting stemmed from a fight between two women attending the party.

According to court documents, multiple guns were used in the shooting, including a rifle and a Glock altered with a "switch," which allows the user to discharge multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger.

Investigators spoke with a person of interest who was found during a traffic stop. That man identified Davis as the shooter and said he was the main aggressor during the shooting.

Davis has been convicted of several felonies, including robbery, firearm possession, and gang-related charges. He was adjudicated as a Youthful Offender in Oklahoma County.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Davis' home on May 4. Inside, they found a rifle and the same ammunition found at the scene.

Davis was not home during the search warrant, but his mother told police that she knew he was going to the party at Arcadia Lake.

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