JPS announces planetarium will remain open after concerns from students, parents, and alumni

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools will keep its planetarium open.

The decision comes weeks after school officials shared plans to re-purpose the facility due to operational costs. Their initial plan was to move the e-sports program into that space. A new space has been created for the e-sports team.

In a statement sent to parents, JPS says teachers will continue to use the planetarium to access lessons for math and science classes. The new model will allow the district to reduce operational costs.

Despite the decision to remain open, the planetarium will no longer be open to the public for community events.

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