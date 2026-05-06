Union schools asks for community feedback for 2027 bond

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools wants the community to weigh in on a proposed bond measure in 2027.

Superintendent John Federline said the bond, currently estimated at around $200 million, represents the next step in a series of five-year bonds the district has pursued.

"We already have the best facilities in the state, and we want to make sure we keep them up to a level of excellence that our staff and our students deserve," Federline said.

Planned investments include replacing aging or outdated HVAC systems, building renovations, technology upgrades, new buses, and improvements to school safety and security infrastructure.

"Cameras, audio detection, door locking systems, automated locks, AI. There's just so much out there. So we want to make sure we have really good layered systems to keep students safe," Federline said.

Federline says the bond won't raise property taxes. The district is currently collecting community input through an online survey, open through Friday, asking residents to prioritize what they want included in the bond.

"We want to make sure that not only their kids are safe and are exposed to some of the greatest educational opportunities in the state, but that their taxpayer dollars are going to really good use," Federline said.

Union parent Mark Farquhar has had children in the district for over 20 years and said he has watched the schools change significantly during that time.

"I mean just everything. It's amazing what's happened over the last 20 years in the district," Farquhar said.

Farquhar, who still has one child in the system, said bond measures like this one matter to every family in the community.

"It affects every kid in school, no matter what they're involved with. It's very important, and it's just important for the school system to keep our buildings and our facilities up," Farquhar said.

The deadline to submit feedback for the 2027 bond is Friday, May 8. You can submit your survey responses here.

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