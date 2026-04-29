Astronomy club fights to save Jenks Planetarium from closure

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks parents, students and a local astronomy group are pushing back against the Jenks Public Schools district's decision to close the Jenks Planetarium.

The district said budget concerns are driving the decision to repurpose the facility. According to the district, the planetarium requires hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to operate. Jenks wants to redistribute that funding throughout the district and move its growing e-sports program into the planetarium space.

However, community members said there is more at stake than money and expressed frustration over being left out of the decision-making process.

"It was announced and I was shocked, especially since they didn't ask for any input from parents or students or the community. I just felt like if funding is really the only issue that's holding it back surely we as a community could try to do something," a parent said.

Parents are not thrilled with the decision to take away a huge educational tool. A Change.org petition to save the facility has gathered more than 1,800 signatures since the planned closure was announced in March.

Now, the Astronomy Club of Tulsa is joining the fight. The group sent a formal letter to the Jenks School Board urging them to revisit the decision.

"The Jenks Planetarium has served not only students, but the broader community. It has hosted educational programs, public outreach, and moments of discovery that extend far beyond the classroom. Its loss will be felt," the Astronomy Club of Tulsa said.

The school board will hear from petition organizers and the Astronomy Club at their May 11 meeting.

If you would like to attend a show before the planetarium closes click this link. There are three more shows available in May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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