'Step back' | Tulsa land group cries foul on Sand Springs data center

TULSA, Okla. — A simple marking on a rezoning application is the newest wrinkle in the controversy surrounding the potential data center in Sand Springs.

The rezoning applicant – answered no there are no restrictions on the land.

Michael Patton, executive director of Land Legacy, says otherwise.

“We are poised to defend [our rights], for any development. Through Sand Springs and through the courts."

Patton provided 2 News with a copy of a contract -entered into between Land Legacy and the Ringle family.

It gives Land Legacy control of certain sections of land on the property for the purposes of conservation.

There is a laundry list of restrictions, among them, building structures other than small, agricultural features.

Louis Reynolds, an attorney at Eller Detrich, signed the rezoning application.

2 News Oklahoma called and left a voicemail for Mr. Reynolds, sent him an email and even stopped by his office to see if he was outside, but to no avail. Contact was not made with him.

“I’m urging the City of Sand Springs city council to step back and do this right,” Patton said.

The council is set to meet in special session on Feb. 3 to consider the rezoning application. Patton hopes that vote is at least postponed.

“Just have to recognize us and deal with us some. I’m not looking for money on this, like everything else, I need to protect the land,” Patton said.

Patton said he is not for or against the data center. He is just looking for a more thorough process.

The Sand Springs council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. inside the Charles Page High School gym.

