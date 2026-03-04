Tulsa sober living program rebuilds and expands after fire

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa recovery program that lost its home in a fire has not only rebuilt but also expanded, thanks to community support.

In October 2025, flames tore through a sober living home run by Recovery Solutions, destroying the house and leaving the men in recovery who lived there without a place to stay.

“Where was I going to go. We really didn’t know where we were going to go that day,” said Recovery Solutions participant Ovaduiah Hawkins.

KJRH

Founder Randy Grimes said what happened next showed the strength of community support.

“We wouldn’t have been able to be where we are today if the community hadn’t helped us out,” Grimes said.

Grimes said that within weeks, donations and assistance from organizations such as Grand Mental Health and Isaiah 58 began pouring in. That support helped the program quickly secure another place for residents to live while they worked to rebuild.

When 2 News Oklahoma first covered the fire in October, Recovery Solutions had lost its only home. Now, just a few months later, the program has grown to four homes.

“Oklahoma helps us with a lot of stuff, so yes, I think Oklahoma is a really great place,” Hawkins said.

Grimes said the overwhelming support allowed the program to expand its services. Recovery Solutions originally focused on helping men recovering from addiction, but now has the ability to assist both men and women. The expansion also created more opportunities for volunteer work within the community.

“For me to be in this program is a life changer. I never expected myself to be clean off of drugs,” Hawkins said.

