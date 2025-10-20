'The most traumatic thing': Tulsa sober living home burns down

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News received an email about a fire that burned down a sober living home on near 11th and County Line Road on Oct. 19. One person was injured in the fire, but all the occupants were left without anywhere to live.

Antonyo Gariepy is one of 12 men affiliated with recovery solutions.

"It was traumatic. I lost everything that I've been trying to work towards," said Gariepy.

KJRH

Gariepy said this was significant setback for them.

"We're just trying to do what's best… And it just came back and ruined our lives," said Gariepy.

The owner Randy Grimes said the home was a total loss.

"It was the most traumatic thing, I put everything I had into the place," said Grimes.

Grimes told 2 News he left his job to mentor people through the program. He said going through events like this could cause some of them to relapse.

"It would mean the world to me to get these guys back into a home," said Grimes.

Their home may be gone, but their courage, hope and commitment to rebuild is still alive.

"We have a purpose and a dream, the bounce back will be beautiful I know it will," said Grimes.

As of Oct. 20, the Tulsa Fire Department said they did not know what cased the fire. Donations for the Sober living home, are being accepted here.

