Funding forces changes to American Theatre Company '25-'26 season

TULSA, Okla. — American Theatre Company announced a funding shortfall has forced the decision to cancel the remainder of its 2025-2026 season, except for A Christmas Carol, which will still be produced as planned.

In an announcement posted on its website and sent to patrons, ATC Board of Directors Chair Allen McCool called the current state of arts funding "a crisis point." He said funding grants previously relied upon were no longer available, and corporate sponsorship was increasingly difficult to get. individual donations, McCool said they simply weren't enough to cover operations.

In the announcement, McCool said the Board had planned select productions for 2026, with adjustments made to work within available funding and still provide the best possible experience.

McCool said ATC will present "Dear Jack, Dear Louise," for a single showing on February 8, 2026. The production will be offered as a "dinner and play experience," including a meal prepared by a Tulsa-based chef.

McCool also said ATC will present "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," on April 18, 2026. The production will act as a fund raising event, which ATC will present as a fundraiser for future seasons.

In the announcement, McCool said ATC understood the changes would not be acceptable to all season ticket holders and refunds were available to those who needed them.

American Theatre Company was launched in 1970, by students attending the University of Tulsa. It was granted non-profit status in 1977. Besides the Board of Directors, the company is supported by hundreds of volunteers, according to its website. It has produced more than 350 plays and musicals.

The full message sent to patrons and posted on the ATC website can be read below:

A Message of Transparency and Resilience: Navigating Unprecedented Challenges at American Theatre Company



Dear Valued Friends and Patrons of American Theatre Company,



It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today. The American Theatre Company has always been more than just a community theatre—it has been a home for stories, a gathering place for our community, and a beacon of hope and creativity in challenging times. You, our loyal supporters, have been the lifeblood of this organization, and it is to you that I owe complete honesty and transparency. The truth is, we are facing one of the most difficult periods in our theatre's history. The state of arts funding in our country has reached a crisis point. Grants that we once relied upon have dried up, corporate sponsorships have become increasingly scarce, and individual donations—though deeply appreciated—cannot alone bridge the widening gap.



After countless sleepless nights and heartbreaking deliberations, our Board of Directors has made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the remainder of our planned 2025-2026 season—with one very important exception: A Christmas Carol will go on as planned in 2025. I know this news is devastating. If you are a season pass holder, you are likely asking, "What about me? What about my investment in this theatre?" Please know that I would be asking the same question in your shoes, and your concerns are not only valid—they are deeply important to us. Here is what I want you to know: We are not giving up.



We are regrouping. Rather than spreading our limited resources too thin and compromising the quality you deserve, we have made the strategic decision to focus our energy on making our 2025 production of A Christmas Carol truly spectacular—a celebration of community, tradition, and the enduring power of theatre to lift spirits in dark times. Let me be absolutely clear: A Christmas Carol is NOT cancelled. This beloved production will take place, and we are committed to making it our best yet. And I have more hopeful news to share.



We are not going dark entirely. We are carefully curating a scaled-back season of productions that we can produce with excellence and integrity. I am thrilled to announce that on February 8, 2026, American Theatre Company will present "Dear Jack, Dear Louise," the beautiful and touching play by Ken Ludwig that tells the true story of his parents' courtship through letters during World War II—a reminder that love, art, and human connection can flourish even in the most uncertain times.



We are making this evening extra special by offering it as a dinner and play experience, with an exquisite meal prepared by one of Tulsa's exciting new culinary talents. It will be an unforgettable evening of fine dining and exceptional theatre.But that's not all. I am equally excited to announce that on April 18, 2026, ATC will be producing "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," writtten by Christopher Hampton and adapted from the 1782 French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. This timeless tale of seduction, betrayal, and the dangerous games people play promises to be a stunning theatrical experience.



What makes this production particularly special is that it will serve as a major fundraiser for our theatre—an opportunity for us to come together as a community, enjoy exceptional theatre, and invest in the future of the arts in our region.



Now here's the best part: Your season passes will be honored for both of these shows. Whether you choose Dinner and a Play or Wine Tasting and a Play, your investment in our theatre will give you access to these exceptional experiences. We want to make sure you feel valued and that your faith in us is rewarded. That said, we understand that this change may not work for everyone. If you would prefer a refund, we will absolutely honor that request. Please contact American Theatre Company at 918-804-2907, and we will process your refund promptly and without question. Your satisfaction and trust mean everything to us.



So to summarize what you can look forward to: A Christmas Carol in 2025 (absolutely happening), "Dear Jack, Dear Louis" on February 8, 2026, and "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" on April 18, 2026. These three productions represent our commitment to you and to keeping live theatre thriving in our community. I wish I could promise you that the road ahead will be easy, but I can promise you this: every decision we make is guided by our commitment to keeping live theatre alive in our community. We need you now more than ever—not just as ticket buyers, but as advocates, champions, and partners in this mission.



Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and most of all, your unwavering belief in the transformative power of theatre.



With deepest gratitude and hope,



Allen McCool Chair/Board of Directors

American Theatre Company

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

