Shooting at OSU residence hall injures at least one student

STILLWATER, Okla. — Three people are recovering after a shooting at a residence hall at Oklahoma State University.

It happened early the morning of October 19th. The OSU Police Department responded to a call at Carreker East residential hall.

Police said shooting victims showed up at off-campus locations to report the shooting around 3:40 a.m.

Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the party ended, some attendees returned to Carreker East, where the shooting occurred.

OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner said there are multiple victims, including an OSU student. All are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

OSU law enforcement is on scene and investigating. They ask everyone who does not live in Carreker East to avoid the area. There is no ongoing threat to the campus.

If you have any information, please contact the OSU Police Department at 405-744-6523. You can also live chat with dispatchers using the Rave Guardian app. Rave Guardian provides the option for you to remain anonymous when submitting tips.

