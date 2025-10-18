'I want my voice heard': Tulsans protest for No Kings Day

TULSA, Okla. — Some Tulsans protested around the city to participate in No Kings Day on Oct 18. No Kings Day is a nationwide protest against what some people claim is the government's abuse of power.

Carmen Michel is one of the many who came to 71st and Memorial to protest.

WATCH: Tulsans protest for No Kings Day

'I want my voice heard:' No Kings protest at 71st and Memorial in Tulsa

"I want to make sure, as a senior, I want my voice heard," said Michel.

KJRH

2 News was there for the first No Kings Day in June. Greg Williams said he wanted to attend a second time to have his voice heard.

"I think it's important that we stand up for what's right, stand up and do what's right," said Williams.

KJRH



People at the protest told 2 News that it was more than an echo of the national movement; it's Tulsa's voice joining the millions who said they don't want unchecked power.

"I think it's important to stand up for the truth," said Williams.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

