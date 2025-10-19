'Freedom for all Americans': Oklahomans come out for 'No Kings' protest in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — While the No Kings protest on 21st and Boulder in downtown Tulsa took off on a rainy start, it didn’t stop Oklahomans from continuing the No Kings protests.

Indivisible Tulsa County organized the protest downtown.

It happened just a few hours after another "No Kings" protest on 71st and Memorial.

The 'No Kings' protests have been taking place nationwide, and were created to speak out against the United States’ current administration.

Republican leaders are condemning the protests, with some calling them "anti-American".

Protesters like Shana Hebbard said the point of the protests is to use free speech and speak out against the government's policies.

“We are out here protesting against the rise of what seems to be authoritarianism in America today, and we're not having it," she said. "We are not having a king in America, so we're here protesting.”

Craig Wesson echoed the sentiment, saying everyone deserves access to their Constitutional rights.

“We believe in freedom for all Americans," he said. "It feels empowering that so many people are out here fighting against authoritarianism, right along with us."

Ken Brown said it’s important to make sure their voices are heard during what he says is such a heated time in America’s history.

“It ain’t right, that is not the USA," he said. "I served in the army to protect the Constitution."

He said he is unhappy with the way things are looking for democracy.

“Our country is falling into atrocity, it’s an atrocity," he said.

At the end of the day, it seemed like the consensus among protesters was the same.

“We just want to make our country good again and make it peaceful and happy in a safe place for everyone," said Abby Salas.

“Just coming together today and seeing that we are not alone, and that there's a lot of people who are willing to fight for what's right and make this country a better place," said Maya Tenor. "Like we and all the children coming after us deserve.”

