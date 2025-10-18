Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead, another injured after shooting near Turley

One person is dead and another hurt after an overnight shooting in Tulsa near M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and 61st Street North on Oct. 18.

Police say the call first came in as a fight involving 20 people.

A second call reporter a shooting.

The deceased victim was shot multiple times in the stomach.

Another victim showed up at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and have not identified a suspect.

