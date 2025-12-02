GIVING TUESDAY: DVIS asking for donations to help those struggling

TULSA, Okla. — Giving Tuesday is officially underway, but that doesn't mean it's the only day you can help.

Tulsa's Domestic Violence Intervention Services is asking for donations this holiday season to help families in need enjoy their celebrations.

Laurel Williamson said the non-profit is focusing on its "Joygivers" program right now.

It allows people and companies to sponsor families this holiday season.

“For the Joygiver families, they have wish lists that have their size color, favorite colors, favorite activities," she said. "From little baby newborns all the way up to Grandma-age.”

She said the organization's donation closet is always needing to be stocked.

DVIS is looking for new and gently-used clothing, toys, hygiene products and winter clothes to hand out to those in need.

“That calls us to this work, it gives us a perspective and a renewed passion," she said. "We see a tremendous level of generosity all across the country, all across the community. So we know it's not just us working here. We know there are many people who want to help survivors as much as we do.”

She also said DVIS has a 24-hour help line for anyone needing someone to talk to.

"For the people who might be watching right now who know someone, or are concerned for someone, we do have a 24-hour crisis line that's always answered by an advocate," she said. "It's 918-743-5763, so it can be 4am Christmas Eve, and if you need

to reach out, we're here."

For those looking to help the Joygivers program or donate to DVIS, you can visit the website here.

Deadlines to donate all Joygivers gifts are Dec. 9.

