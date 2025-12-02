GRADES ARE IN: A deeper look at the 2025 state report card

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education released its 2025 Public School Report Card, revealing a complex picture of academic performance across the state's public schools.

While graduation rates stayed close to the same and English Language Arts showed progress, overall academic achievement remains a concern with most students failing to meet proficiency targets.

The comprehensive report, available here, evaluates how public schools serve students across multiple areas including academic performance, growth and opportunity. It serves as a tool for educators, families and community members to identify improvement opportunities and engage in data-informed discussions supporting student success.

STATE GRADES



Academic Achievement - D

Academic Growth - C

English Language Proficiency Progress - B

Chronic Absenteeism - D

Postsecondary Opportunities - B

Graduation - D

A total of 1,774 public schools received overall report card grades, up from 1,723 schools the previous year. While three fewer schools received an "F" compared to 2024, overall grades declined slightly with fewer schools earning A's, B's and C's and more schools earning D's.

Only 40 schools in the state received A's. Only two schools in Tulsa County received an A.

26% of students met proficiency targets in English Language Arts and math, while 30% met targets in science. The state earned a "D" grade in academic achievement.

However, 56% of students demonstrated growth in English Language Arts, math and science, representing a 3% improvement from the previous year.

English learners showed notable advancement, with 34% on track to meet language acquisition goals. This progress earned the state a "B" grade in English Learner Progress Achievement.

"The state earned a 'B,'" according to the report card data.

More than half of 11th and 12th graders participated in early college and career experiences, with 54% engaging in Advanced Placement courses, Career Tech programs, internships and concurrent enrollment. This indicator earned a "B" grade.

Chronic absenteeism affected 81% of students who maintained good attendance, falling below the 85% benchmark for adequate progress. The state received a "D" grade in this category.

The four-year graduation rate rose to 82.2% for the class of 2024, up from 81.3% in 2023. Despite this improvement, the state earned a "D" grade for falling short of its 90% goal by 2025.

Under Senate Bill 711, Oklahoma has directed the removal of chronic absenteeism as a measure of school success in the accountability system. Pending approval of the state's Every Student Succeeds Act Plan Amendment by the U.S. Department of Education, chronic absenteeism will no longer be a required measure beginning in the 2025-2026 reporting year, though attendance improvements may still be calculated for bonus points.

