Woman hit by car, killed in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman died after being hit by a car trying to cross a street in north Tulsa.

The 69-year-old used a walker and attempted to cross the street near Mingo and Admiral. Police said she was not in a crosswalk. Someone performed CPR on her after the crash, but she later died at the hospital.

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old did stop and cooperate with them. The district attorney will decide whether to file charges.

