Proposal for ICE facility in OKC falls through

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A deal to bring an ICE facility to Oklahoma City has fallen through.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced the decision on Facebook Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, city officials reported receiving a letter from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the purchase of a building in southwest Oklahoma City for a processing facility.

Mayor Holt met with the building owners, who said they are no longer considering selling the property to the federal government. The proposal brought backlash from the community. Dozens of people spoke at this week's Oklahoma City Council meeting to share their anger about the possibility.

It's unclear whether the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will attempt to purchase another building.

