Green Country schools close for fourth day as neighborhood roads remain icy

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple school districts across Green Country canceled classes for the fourth time this week as icy neighborhood roads continue to pose safety risks for student transportation, despite main thoroughfares being mostly clear.

Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Union, Sand Springs and Muskogee schools remained closed, while Owasso, Catoosa and Grove districts opted for distance learning.

"I'm here alone in my office wishing that students and staff could be here too, but we drove the neighborhoods and still cannot safely transport our students to school," said Lydia Wilson, Bixby superintendent.

The Tahlequah High School principal announced the closure with a creative message: "So students smile, parents nod, the roads still win. Safety's the call. No school tomorrow. That's all y'all."

Tulsa Public Schools officials said neighborhood roads remain the primary concern behind the extended closures. School officials maintain constant communication with the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County to ensure student safety.

"Tulsa Public Schools like other school districts are responsible for our property. So you can imagine as for a homeowner that would be the same type of situation where you are responsible for your walkway and your sidewalks. Our schools are responsible for parking lots and anywhere where students are being dropped off or picked up. Staff who are getting in and out of buildings. So those areas are in our area of control," said Caroline Crouch, executive director of communications for Tulsa Public Schools.

TPS acknowledged the difficulty of canceling school during winter weather events, especially with only three pre-allocated snow days in their calendar, but emphasized the necessity for student safety.

Staff members will be in school buildings, but students will remain out of class until neighborhood roads are cleared to prevent potential slips or accidents.

Many neighborhoods across Green Country remain unplowed as districts wait for leftover snow to melt naturally.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

