Report reveals how Okfuskee County Jail failed state safety standards

OKEMAH, Okla. — On April 8th, the Oklahoma Department of Health conducted an unannounced inspection at the Okfuskee County Jail.

Eight months later, the sheriff's office reported inmate Joshua Butler escaped from the facility.

A 35-page report details deficiencies putting the 79 inmates housed there at the time at risk, and sheds light on the question 2 News has been asking for nearly a month: How did an inmate escape and go unaccounted for for five days?

IMMEDIATE HEALTH HAZARDS

Dangerous Kitchen Operations



Knives left unsecured with inmates present, no staff supervision

No log maintained for sharp tools/weapons

Kitchen utensils not retrieved or secured after use

Emergency System Failures



Intercom system in Pod D completely non-functional - inmates cannot call for help in emergencies

No emergency generator logs provided

Fire safety systems compromised

Severe Overcrowding



79 inmates in facility rated for 118, but insufficient beds

4 inmates forced to sleep on floors in Pod D (12 inmates, only 8 beds)

1 juvenile forced to sleep on floor (3 juveniles, only 2 beds)

2 inmates shackled to chairs in hallway for "medical observation"

Critical Medical Failures

Medication Control Breakdown



Pills found loose on inmate bunks (white pills discovered in Pod C)

No documentation of medication administration for 11 inmates over 2-day period

Nurse acknowledged being "behind" on medication documentation

No medical watch logs for at-risk inmates

Missing Medical Policies



No intake medical screening questionnaire available

No health care plan on file

No policies for medical/psychiatric segregation

DEPLORABLE LIVING CONDITIONS

Sanitation Crisis



Black/brown mold-like residue covering shower floors and walls in multiple pods

Large holes in concrete shower walls exposing inmates to injury

Damaged plumbing with sharp exposed edges

Torn mattress covers used as privacy curtains

Cracked, torn, missing mattress covers that cannot be sanitized

Trash scattered throughout facility

No Hot Water



Facility-wide hot water outage affecting all washbasins and showers

Inmates report no shower access for entire month of April in isolation cells

Leaking toilets creating standing water hazards

SYSTEMATIC SUPERVISION FAILURES

Inadequate Monitoring



Sight checks not documented for 19+ hours over two day period period

April 7: No checks from 11 am-3 pm and 6 pm-midnight

April 8: No checks from midnight to 7 pm

Missing Critical Policies



No grievance procedures for inmate complaints

No mail/visitation policies

No classification/segregation policies

No fire drill documentation

FIRE SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Life-Threatening Conditions



Missing ceiling tiles allowing fire/smoke migration

Light fixtures covered with paper creating fire hazards

Materials not meeting fire marshal code requirements

FACILITY ACKNOWLEDGES PROBLEMS

Jail Administrator acknowledged multiple violations, including:



Non-functioning intercom systems

Maintenance and sanitation issues

Inmates sleeping on floors due to overcrowding

Facility-wide hot water outage

Missing ceiling tiles and coverage light fixtures

Poor mattress conditions

Despite acknowledging these serious safety and health violations, the facility was found to be "not in substantial compliance" with state standards.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

