Report reveals how Okfuskee County Jail failed state safety standards

OKEMAH, Okla. — On April 8th, the Oklahoma Department of Health conducted an unannounced inspection at the Okfuskee County Jail.

Eight months later, the sheriff's office reported inmate Joshua Butler escaped from the facility.

A 35-page report details deficiencies putting the 79 inmates housed there at the time at risk, and sheds light on the question 2 News has been asking for nearly a month: How did an inmate escape and go unaccounted for for five days?

IMMEDIATE HEALTH HAZARDS

Dangerous Kitchen Operations

  • Knives left unsecured with inmates present, no staff supervision
  • No log maintained for sharp tools/weapons
  • Kitchen utensils not retrieved or secured after use

Emergency System Failures

  • Intercom system in Pod D completely non-functional - inmates cannot call for help in emergencies
  • No emergency generator logs provided
  • Fire safety systems compromised

Severe Overcrowding

  • 79 inmates in facility rated for 118, but insufficient beds
  • 4 inmates forced to sleep on floors in Pod D (12 inmates, only 8 beds)
  • 1 juvenile forced to sleep on floor (3 juveniles, only 2 beds)
  • 2 inmates shackled to chairs in hallway for "medical observation"

Critical Medical Failures

Medication Control Breakdown

  • Pills found loose on inmate bunks (white pills discovered in Pod C)
  • No documentation of medication administration for 11 inmates over 2-day period
  • Nurse acknowledged being "behind" on medication documentation
  • No medical watch logs for at-risk inmates

Missing Medical Policies

  • No intake medical screening questionnaire available
  • No health care plan on file
  • No policies for medical/psychiatric segregation

DEPLORABLE LIVING CONDITIONS

Sanitation Crisis

  • Black/brown mold-like residue covering shower floors and walls in multiple pods
  • Large holes in concrete shower walls exposing inmates to injury
  • Damaged plumbing with sharp exposed edges
  • Torn mattress covers used as privacy curtains
  • Cracked, torn, missing mattress covers that cannot be sanitized
  • Trash scattered throughout facility

No Hot Water

  • Facility-wide hot water outage affecting all washbasins and showers
  • Inmates report no shower access for entire month of April in isolation cells
  • Leaking toilets creating standing water hazards

SYSTEMATIC SUPERVISION FAILURES

Inadequate Monitoring

  • Sight checks not documented for 19+ hours over two day period period
  • April 7: No checks from 11 am-3 pm and 6 pm-midnight
  • April 8: No checks from midnight to 7 pm

Missing Critical Policies

  • No grievance procedures for inmate complaints
  • No mail/visitation policies
  • No classification/segregation policies
  • No fire drill documentation

FIRE SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Life-Threatening Conditions

  • Missing ceiling tiles allowing fire/smoke migration
  • Light fixtures covered with paper creating fire hazards
  • Materials not meeting fire marshal code requirements

FACILITY ACKNOWLEDGES PROBLEMS

Jail Administrator acknowledged multiple violations, including:

  • Non-functioning intercom systems
  • Maintenance and sanitation issues
  • Inmates sleeping on floors due to overcrowding
  • Facility-wide hot water outage
  • Missing ceiling tiles and coverage light fixtures
  • Poor mattress conditions

Despite acknowledging these serious safety and health violations, the facility was found to be "not in substantial compliance" with state standards.

