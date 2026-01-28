Report reveals how Okfuskee County Jail failed state safety standards

OKEMAH, Okla. — On April 8th, the Oklahoma Department of Health conducted an unannounced inspection at the Okfuskee County Jail.
Eight months later, the sheriff's office reported inmate Joshua Butler escaped from the facility.
A 35-page report details deficiencies putting the 79 inmates housed there at the time at risk, and sheds light on the question 2 News has been asking for nearly a month: How did an inmate escape and go unaccounted for for five days?
IMMEDIATE HEALTH HAZARDS
Dangerous Kitchen Operations
- Knives left unsecured with inmates present, no staff supervision
- No log maintained for sharp tools/weapons
- Kitchen utensils not retrieved or secured after use
Emergency System Failures
- Intercom system in Pod D completely non-functional - inmates cannot call for help in emergencies
- No emergency generator logs provided
- Fire safety systems compromised
Severe Overcrowding
- 79 inmates in facility rated for 118, but insufficient beds
- 4 inmates forced to sleep on floors in Pod D (12 inmates, only 8 beds)
- 1 juvenile forced to sleep on floor (3 juveniles, only 2 beds)
- 2 inmates shackled to chairs in hallway for "medical observation"
Critical Medical Failures
Medication Control Breakdown
- Pills found loose on inmate bunks (white pills discovered in Pod C)
- No documentation of medication administration for 11 inmates over 2-day period
- Nurse acknowledged being "behind" on medication documentation
- No medical watch logs for at-risk inmates
Missing Medical Policies
- No intake medical screening questionnaire available
- No health care plan on file
- No policies for medical/psychiatric segregation
DEPLORABLE LIVING CONDITIONS
Sanitation Crisis
- Black/brown mold-like residue covering shower floors and walls in multiple pods
- Large holes in concrete shower walls exposing inmates to injury
- Damaged plumbing with sharp exposed edges
- Torn mattress covers used as privacy curtains
- Cracked, torn, missing mattress covers that cannot be sanitized
- Trash scattered throughout facility
No Hot Water
- Facility-wide hot water outage affecting all washbasins and showers
- Inmates report no shower access for entire month of April in isolation cells
- Leaking toilets creating standing water hazards
SYSTEMATIC SUPERVISION FAILURES
Inadequate Monitoring
- Sight checks not documented for 19+ hours over two day period period
- April 7: No checks from 11 am-3 pm and 6 pm-midnight
- April 8: No checks from midnight to 7 pm
Missing Critical Policies
- No grievance procedures for inmate complaints
- No mail/visitation policies
- No classification/segregation policies
- No fire drill documentation
FIRE SAFETY VIOLATIONS
Life-Threatening Conditions
- Missing ceiling tiles allowing fire/smoke migration
- Light fixtures covered with paper creating fire hazards
- Materials not meeting fire marshal code requirements
FACILITY ACKNOWLEDGES PROBLEMS
Jail Administrator acknowledged multiple violations, including:
- Non-functioning intercom systems
- Maintenance and sanitation issues
- Inmates sleeping on floors due to overcrowding
- Facility-wide hot water outage
- Missing ceiling tiles and coverage light fixtures
- Poor mattress conditions
Despite acknowledging these serious safety and health violations, the facility was found to be "not in substantial compliance" with state standards.
