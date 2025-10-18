Man wearing ski mask shot, killed at Tulsa hotel

TULSA — Tulsa police responded to a fatal shooting at the Executive Inn near 11th and Garnett on Oct. 18.
Officers found a man wearing a ski mask dead in the stairwell.
Investigators say they believe it could have been a robbery gone wrong.
The shooter was taken in for questioning.
