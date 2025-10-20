Oklahoma teachers get updates on Bible, PragerU certification

TULSA, Okla. — New Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields sent a letter to educators across Oklahoma as schools returned from fall break on October 20.

The message updated them on the status of several controversial proposals by previous Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In the letter, Superintendent Fields stated schools would no longer be required to have bibles in classrooms.

Fields said Bibles are available to students as they always have, in "media centers, used as curricular materials when appropriate, carried by students and staff alike, and accessible on school-issued devices like Chromebooks." He also said districts can include biblical education wherever deemed appropriate by individual school boards.

Fields also updated them on the status of teacher certifications from PragerU, another of Walter's proposed implementations.

Fields said the America First Teacher Test designed by PragerU is not a certification requirement for teaching in Oklahoma. He stressed the America First test is not the same as the US Naturalization test, which is separate requirement for teacher certification.

Fields also said questions about state testing and social studies standards are going being addressed in the near future.

He also said an operating budget would be presented to this Board of Education this Thursday, Oct. 23.

In the letter, Fields thanked Oklahoma educators, saying, "The dedication and energy you bring every day are what make Oklahoma’s schools strong, and I want to thank you for the work you do to serve students and families across our state."

In closing, Fields reiterated the Department of Educations guiding principals: Literacy, Career Pathways, and Teacher Recruitment and Retention.

The full letter can be read below:

Dear Oklahoma Educators,



I hope each of you enjoyed a restful and well-deserved Fall Break—or will have the chance to soon if your district’s break is coming up. The dedication and energy you bring every day are what make Oklahoma’s schools strong, and I want to thank you for the work you do to serve students and families across our state.



Remember, October is also National Principals Month, and I encourage everyone to take a moment to celebrate the leadership and commitment of our principals. As leaders, they set the tone for school culture, support teachers and staff, and guide students toward success. A simple note of appreciation or acknowledgment can go a long way in recognizing the difference they make every day.



As we move deeper into the semester, I’d like to share a few important updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Our team has been hard at work over the past two weeks, and I want to ensure you are informed about the progress being made.



- Bibles as Curriculum: Bibles have long been present in Oklahoma schools. They are found in our media centers, used as curricular materials when appropriate, carried by students and staff alike, and accessible on school-issued devices like Chromebooks. Last week’s decision does not remove Bibles from our schools, it simply removes the expectation that teachers will use the Bible as curriculum for all grade levels and subjects. The selection and implementation of curriculum is a decision left up to local school boards and school leaders who know their communities best.



- Teacher Certifications: The America First Teacher Test designed by PragerU is not a certification requirement for teaching in Oklahoma. This assessment is not to be confused with the US Naturalization test, which is a separate, additional requirement for teacher certification that was brought into existence as part of the administrative rules process last year. Both are a priority as we explore the legal and legislative options available to us for addressing issues impacting teacher recruitment and retention.



- Up Next: We hope to have answers on state testing and social studies standards in the near future, and I am pleased to announce we will present an operating budget to our Board of Education this Thursday at our meeting. Thank you for your patience and outpouring of support as we address each issue in a calm, steady, and determined pace.



As we continue our work together, please remember that everything we do at the Oklahoma State Department of Education is centered around three guiding priorities:



- Literacy: Building a strong foundation for every learner.



- Career Pathways: Preparing students to graduate ready for college, career, military service, or any path that leads to purpose and fulfillment.



- Teacher Recruitment and Retention: Supporting and empowering the educators who make learning possible.

Thank you again for your partnership, professionalism, and commitment to Oklahoma’s students. The work is not easy—but it is meaningful, and together, we are building a stronger future for our state.



With appreciation,



Superintendent Lindel Fields

