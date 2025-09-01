PragerU releases Oklahoma Teacher Qualification Test

TULSA, Okla. — PragerU released its Oklahoma Teacher Qualification Test, which Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters said will be required for teacher applicants transferring in from out of state.

The plan to use the test was announced earlier this year, part of the state's partnership with the controversial organization. PragerU defines itself as "a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education." It is not an official university, and it does not offer degrees or certifications.

The qualification test begins with a small number of broad questions about gender identity, sexuality, and LGBTQ issues, followed by a review of basic government and citizenship information.

The PragerU webpage hosting the test also features a video where Walters discusses his reasons for requiring the test.

When it was announced, the qualification test drew immediate pushback from lawmakers, including Rep. John Waldron, who argued the new criterion could deter qualified teachers from relocating to Oklahoma.

