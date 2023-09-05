OK State Dept. of Education announces partnership with PragerU Kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Sept. 5 a partnership with PragerU Kids.

PragerU defines itself as "a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education."

PragerU is not an official university, nor does it offer degrees or certifications.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students. We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students.”

In the OSDE press release, the department called the content "entertaining and pro-American kids."

The press release didn't detail how or if the content would be incorporated in Oklahoma schools. The OSDE website now has a section with links to the PragerU Kids content.

In 2023, Florida became the first state to partner with the program as an official school vendor. It's unclear if Oklahoma is working with PragerU in the same official vendor capacity based on the OSDE press release.

2 News is working to learn more about how this will impact Oklahoma students.

