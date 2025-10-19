'It's affecting us all': Locust Grove food pantry feeling government shutdown

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Leaders with the Locust Grove Food Pantry said they're struggling because of the government shutdown. This comes after the nonprofit reached its goal of keeping the doors open to the community in Aug.

Shanny Weaver, the food pantry CEO, said the government shutdown is having a huge impact.

“It's affecting us all, it's making us all nervous," said Weaver.

KJRH

Bonita Smith, who uses the food pantry, added that it created a struggle for her.

“When things are delivered that are smaller… It's difficult," said Smith.

Weaver said they rely on donations from people like farmers who use federal agriculture funds.

“It's affected us in every way across the board," said Weaver.

Weaver added that the shutdown was heartbreaking after all the progress they had made to keep the establishment open.

“One minute to be on top of the world about buying our building, to now worried about how we’re going to feed everybody," said Weaver.

Smith said she is also the community that relies on the food pantry being impacted.

“We don’t have the donations… Which helps me, which helps where I live, and everybody else around here," said Smith.

Weaver said 95% of their clients use food stamps, and with a low food supply to help, she said they’re running out of options.

“It just breaks your heart when someone, like yesterday, the lady said I’m going to lose my food stamps… My family is going to starve," said Weaver.

Weaver said they're hanging on to hope during the shutdown.

“We’re just going to push through, that’s all we can do, we’re not going to shut our doors by no means," said Weaver.

