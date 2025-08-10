Locust Grove food pantry reaches donation goal to stay open

A local food pantry in Locust Grove reached its goal of raising $100,000 to keep its doors open. 2 News reported in February that they were at risk of closing unless it could raise the money in six months to purchase its building.

Previous Coverage >>> Locust Grove food pantry at risk of closing

Bonita Smith is one of the 1,500 people the Locust Grove Food Pantry serves each month. She said her food lifeline's potential closing was a wake-up call.

"From the time you came the first time… It made people think about what was going on and what could happen," said Smith.

KJRH

In Locust Grove, the shelves weren't the only thing staying full. It was the hearts of people like Smith who got to keep eating meals.

"I'm thankful and so is everybody else here," said Smith.

Shanny Weaver, the ceo of the food pantry, said they were scrambling in February. She said that because they reached their goal, they now own the building.

"I couldn't believe it, we were just all in shock… And the news stations were out there helping us and word of mouth," said Smith.

Weaver said the community helped raise 50,000 dollars, and the Rae company in Pryor pitched in the rest. This helped them reach their goal in four months.

"From the time you came the first time… and now look at us, everything is good," said Smith.

Weaver said the support from her fellow Oklahomans allowed them to expand their services, such as providing clothes and a cooling station.

"I want to say thank you to everybody, first thank you… I'm overwhelmed I mean I'm overwhelmed and I am just blessed," said Weaver.

Smith said the future of the food pantry looked bright.

"Things can only get better from here, and they are," said Smith.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

