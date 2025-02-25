LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Staff with the Ministerial Alliance of Locust Grove food pantry contacted us and said they're scrambling to raise $100,000 in six months to keep serving their community.

They said their landlord told them they needed to purchase the building to stay downtown at 117 E. Main St. Staff at the pantry said if they left, more than 1,000 people could be left behind in a place that's already a food desert.

KJRH

Shanny Weaver is the president of the food pantry, which provides canned food, fruits, and vegetables to about 1,500 people monthly.

Locust Grove food pantry at risk of closing

"This food pantry means everything to this community," said Weaver.

KJRH

They provide more than meals; they also offer pet food and hygiene products. 2 News joined them on a delivery to an elderly and disabled apartment complex. Rodger Whethers is one of her many patrons.

KJRH

"If I can't eat and get my things done, then I don't get other things done, plus nobody likes to be hungry," said Whethers.

Weaver said the closest food pantry is eight miles away in Salina. However, 95% of their clients don't have cars. Whethers told 2 News that the food pantry is a significant resource in the community.

"It's very essential. I would have to find some other routine to get that same amount of food," said Whethers.

As of Feb 24, they've raised $10,000 but still need assistance.

"I'm reaching out to everybody. So please, please help us make this goal," said Weaver.

If you want to donate, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

