'Mom, I just heard ten gunshots' | OSU students recount shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. — Gunshots followed by a scene full of police cars just outside campus housing unit windows early Oct. 19 left many OSU students startled or in fear.

"It sounded like someone was like, banging on the door. It was so scary," Lexi Cadena told 2 News. "It was so loud. And it was just a bunch of people in groups. And they were running and ducking."



Cadena was visiting her friend Marcela Hernandez when they both heard the shooting coming from the Carreker Hall parking lot.

"I had called my mom immediately because I knew she was awake," Hernandez said. "And I was like, 'Mom, I just heard ten gunshots. I don't know what to do. I'm freaking out.'"

2 News Oklahoma

Sophomore and Tulsa-native Ana Pagán feels lucky to have slept through the shooting campus police said stemmed from an off-campus gathering and carried over to campus property.

"Obviously, it's very scary but unfortunately, I think this stuff is normalized," Pagán said. "(But) I'm not scared of OSU. Obviously, OSU is a really great school and it's a really great community. I think unfortunately just something got out of hand."

The shots were even closer to Sofia Lee's unit. The student told 2 News it was especially distressing since her best friend went through a similar scare in August at the University of Arkansas.

"It's just part of our culture at this point," Lee said. "Like, there's school shootings that happen all the time and they don't really get reported on, and people don't really care. I mean, it's awful."

No students 2 News listened to said the shooting would keep them from their routines or studies.

"This is not a very dangerous campus. This is a very warm, welcoming city," Pavan Dave said. "So I'm not worried at all. This is just a bad incident."

"Thanks (to) God we're all okay," Cadena said. "And just really hope that maybe this doesn't happen again."

