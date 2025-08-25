Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active shooter reported at University of Arkansas in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — The University of Arkansas issued a RAZ Alert to student about an active shooter on campus.

Right now, there is no information about shots fired or injuries. In a news conference just before 2 p.m. Fayetteville police said there is no confirmed gunfire or confirmed injuries.

2 News Oklahoma is following this due to the proximity to Green Country and will keep updating.

In recent weeks there have been an increase in false calls for active shooters, most recently last week at Villanova.

Villanova Reported Shooting

False shooter reports trigger lockdowns at universities in 2 states

Scripps News Group

