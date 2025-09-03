BODY CAM: 2 News obtains Norman PD body cam related to OU rugby player's death

NORMAN, Okla. — Jozsef Pal, an OU rugby player, died after an altercation near OU’s campus in March.

His mother, Amanda, called 2 News saying he had been beaten to death, but investigators weren’t taking much action. A report from the medical examiner’s office calls Pal’s death a homicide.

2 News listened and has since followed up.

LISTENING TO THE PAL FAMILY >>> When Amanda Pal contacted 2 News Oklahoma, Brodie Myers followed up

2 News Oklahoma obtained the body camera footage belonging to a Norman Police officer who responded to the altercation.

WATCH See the full, unedited body camera footage below

BODY CAM: Norman Police footage of response to Jozsef Pal's altercation

Amanda was only able to see the body camera footage for the first time after 2 News Oklahoma obtained the footage.

“I could not watch all the way to the end,” Pal said.

The people who called NPD are the same who claimed to be in the altercation with Pal. One man told police he hit Pal just once.

He was knocked out, and began snoring. The men who called police did so, to make sure Pal was ‘alright,’ in their own words.

Toward the end of the interaction with police, the men told police there was no video of the incident, only the aftermath.

Amanda says law enforcement has taken little action by way of accountability. When asked if the video, or lack thereof, played a role in the investigation, she said investigators have not revealed much.

“We handed over Joe’s phone. [Investigators] could’ve taken anything off of it. We were trying to be an open book,” Amanda said, “I don’t know that [investigators] ever took [the suspects’] phones.”

