'I'm not giving up': Sapulpa woman fights nursing home for late sister's refund

SAPULPA, Okla. — Four months after losing the last of her three sisters, Debbie Galloway is fighting her grief alongside a battle she never expected.

"I just want what's rightfully my sister's," Galloway said.

Galloway's sister Patsy spent her final months at Senior Suites in Broken Arrow, a rehabilitation and long-term care facility. Her sister said she considered it to be home.

But in mid June, Patsy went to the hospital and never recovered. Five days after being admitted, she passed away.

Galloway told 2 News Patsy paid $7,350 per month for her care at Senior Suites. Since she spent only 13 days living there before going to the hospital, her sister said Patsy's estate is owed $3,870 for the unused portion of that month.

But getting that money back has proven far from simple, which is why Galloway said she called 2 News.

“From the very beginning, she just told me they were a privately owned company, that they would take 30 days to do the refund, to be sure they didn’t owe anyone, which I understood that and it’s like well it’s over the 30 days," she said. "When can I expect a payment? And this has just gone on and on and on.”

While she was looking for an advocate, Galloway said she also wanted to share her story to inform others who may be dealing with similar situations.

“Frustrating is not the word, you know I get really angry," said Galloway. "This isn’t just something they all of a sudden decide to do to one person. I wonder if this is a business habit that they use, that possibly there are other people that they have done this to.”

2 News called Senior Suites to get answers for Galloway. A spokesperson said they do issue refunds if money is owed, and they are now looking into Patsy's case.

"I think they just expect me to give up and quit, but I'm not giving up," said Galloway. "What's right is right, and they are definitely in the wrong,."

For Galloway, this fight represents something deeper than the nearly $4,000 she said is owed to her sister's estate. It's about honoring Patsy's memory and completing the final chapter of her life.

"She just loved life and she loved her family and friends," Galloway said. "I would do anything for my family and to me, finalizing her estate is really the last thing I can do for her."

