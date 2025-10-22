YOUTH AND FAMILY: Nichols, citizens host another Community Conversation

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols hosted another of his signature Community Conversations. Inside the Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus Oct. 21, Tulsa’s children and families were the topic of discussion.

In his opening remarks, Mayor Nichols said a city is judged by how it treats its children, so 2 News posed that question to Trisza Ray, a Tulsan who attended the event.

“From my recent experience, [Tulsa does] not [treat children] very good, I don’t think it’s an intentional oversight, but as far as healthcare, mental healthcare, we are very very lacking, we are very behind, we all know the difficulties that we are having with our education here in Oklahoma, we rank 50th in the country. It’s unacceptable,” Ray said.

Nichols had this to say.

“I think we’re a community, obviously, that centers children very well. I think what we’re starting to find in many areas is there are a lot of gaps in how we’re serving kids,” Nichols said, “I think Tulsa overwhelmingly supports children, but I think there needs to be a little more clarity on where the gaps exist, how does this community respond, and I think Tulsa will respond because I think we’re a city that not only values young people, but willing to invest in them.”

Nichols, shortly after taking office, started an office focused on family and youth outcomes. If the Oct. 21 event is any indication, city leadership will focus on making critical investments in young people through education, outreach, and childcare.

“We have good programs, but they’re not always filled with the people that could utilize and need them the most, and that has a dramatic impact on our community,” Nichols said.

Ray has just the suggestion, and it hits close to home. Some children in her life have battled mental health crises and they need help, she says.

“As they get older and these issues become more and more ingrained, and habit, they’re more difficult to treat. More difficult to address. So I think it’s really important that we identify at-risk youth,” Ray said.

The next community conversation is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Kaiser YMCA. Homelessness and Housing is the topic.

