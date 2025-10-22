Local non-profit helping government workers amidst shutdown

TULSA, Okla — As the shutdown continues, one non-profit is hoping to lessen the burden on community members.

Walter’s Way in north Tulsa works out of Good News Ministries.

They want people to know they have items, such as canned goods, produce, and toiletries, for the whole family.

They want workers to know they’re more than welcome to pick up what they need.

Government workers like Janice Martin said they’re feeling the impact of the shutdown, and the uncertainty is unnerving.

“We need to embrace them," she said. "We need to embrace them so that they can do. Still live their lives. They still are required to be there.”

She said she’s already had to choose between paying bills and having something to eat.

“We just steadily show up on time, make sure everybody is safe, But the hard part is, you still have rent to be paid," said Martin. "You still need to eat. We need our nutrients, and then you still have the utilities.”

Joy Block-Wright is the President of Walter’s Way.

She said they’ve partnered with companies like Target and Dollar General to create a food pantry that gives out food each Wednesday to anyone in need, but on Oct. 21, they started a food giveaway specifically for government workers.

The food giveaways will be held Tuesdays at 573 N Memorial Drive from 10 to 4.

“This is a special promotion that thing that we're doing for the government workers, because we're going to be where the need is," said Block-Wright. "We want to be able to fill that gap.”

The organization is also asking for help with donating Thanksgiving turkeys for those in need.

Wright said she hopes the shutdown will stop by then, but wants to be equipped in case more families need turkeys.

Walter's Way does have a GoFundMe for those wanting to contribute to their mission.

