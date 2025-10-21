Meet the Broken Arrow family gifted Thunder tickets on Today show

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Facundos really love Thunder basketball. Levi, 10, and his sister Lucy, 6, have watched the team for as long as they can remember.

The love comes from their parents going way back before they were born, 15 years ago.

"A Thunder game was our first date," Michael Facundo told 2 News of his wife, Sharon. "We watched as they made a championship run that original time, and (Levi's) gotten us back into it so it's been good."

Michael is now a pastor at BattleCreek Church and Sharon is a pediatric nurse.

It got better when the stars aligned for the Facundos to attend the Today show's third hour in Tulsa on Oct. 10.

"We didn't want to wake up that early," Lucy said. "I like forgot that we were going to the Today show."

"I got mad at my mom for making me wear my Thunder stuff," Levi recalled of his experience waking up early to be in the crowd.

"And I was like, 'No, bud! We've got to represent!' It's Tulsa, you know?" Sharon Facundo said. "And so he put on his Thunder gear that he wears per usual, and one of the Today show producers spotted him from the crowd and just came up to us and was asking us questions."

2 News Oklahoma

Then an even bigger surprise came for the fifth grader and kindergartener.

"And then I was really happy when I got the tickets," Levi said. "I was like, 'Thank you, Mom!" "Moms know best," Lucy said.

With up-close seats to the Oct. 21 season opener, the family is ready to run it back.

"To watch Kevin Durant sit on the bench and (see the Thunder) get the rings will be the icing on the cake for me," Sharon Facundo said.

