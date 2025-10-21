Tulsa police: Teen dies from self-inflicted gunshot during Boys' Home class

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died after shooting himself at the Tulsa Boys' Home in Sand Springs on Oct. 21, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The Boys' Home is under the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction. However, TPD said an off-duty Tulsa Police Officer was involved in the situation.

2 News is headed to the scene to learn more from TCSO and TPD.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, call 988.

