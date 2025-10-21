OKC Thunder kicks off season on 2 News

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder kick off the new NBA season TONIGHT on 2 News Oklahoma!

We were there when they won the final game and we're going to be there when they get their rings tonight.

Thunder win NBA Championship for the first time

The team takes on the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City.

2 News Oklahoma is LIVE in Oklahoma City starting at 4:30 to join in the excitement.

Download the 2 News Oklahoma app on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

