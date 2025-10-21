SNAP benefits to be suspended if government shutdown continues until Nov. 1

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans could temporarily lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the government shutdown continues until Nov. 1.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) said the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) told them federal funding for SNAP will be suspended.

More than 684,600 Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits.

OKDHS offered these tips for those facing uncertainty:



SNAP households can currently continue using existing funds on EBT cards until October 31, 2025.

The ability to use existing funds after October 31, 2025, remains unclear. Oklahoma Human Services urges households to plan ahead and carefully budget.

SNAP households are encouraged to protect their existing funds from fraud by locking their EBT cards when not in use. EBT benefits that are electronically stolen will not be refunded.

The department also recommends those who can to donate during this time to help those struggling.

"Please visit Be a Neighbor for local community resources. OKDHS remains committed to clear, consistent communication as additional guidance from USDA is made available," OKDHS said.

SNAP recipients with questions may visit oklahoma.gov/okdhs/shutdown or call (405) 522-5050.

The shutdown started on Oct. 1 and is now the second longest shutdown in government history. The longest government shutdown was 35 days in 2018-2019 during President Trumps first term.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

