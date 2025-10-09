COSTS GOING UP? OG&E seeks approval from corporation commission

HASKELL, Okla. — OG&E is seeking approval from the corporation commission to raise rates as part of a special provision in Oklahoma law.

Derek Rogers, whose family owns Haskell’s Ryan Manufacturing, attended a corporation commission hearing and called 2 News Oklahoma.

“We kind of thought, that should be major news, that shouldn’t be something that nobody knows about,” Rogers said.

2 News Oklahoma met Rogers at the manufacturing plant, to listen to his concerns.

“It’s already hurting our financials,” Rogers said of OG&E bills that are already high.

Rogers said one person has been laid off due to mounting energy costs. Additionally, the plant is operating from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. to avoid air-conditioning costs.

“That’s what they told us: maybe you need to turn the thermometer up. It’s off! It doesn’t go up any higher than that,” Rogers said.

Ken Miller, VP of Public Affairs for OG&E sent 2 News Oklahoma the following statement.

“Today, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) held a public hearing regarding OG&E’s request to build two new natural gas combustion turbine power generation units at the Horseshoe Lake Power Plant in eastern Oklahoma County as well as the request to enter into two long-term agreements for additional power needs from third parties. Before today’s hearing, OG&E and three key stakeholders - the Oklahoma Attorney General, OCC Staff, and the Petroleum Alliance - reached an agreement on the terms of the new generation and long-term capacity contracts, which are a win for customers.”

“As part of the agreement, OG&E will file a new large load tariff to protect existing customers from increased costs of new large loads for current and future data centers. Combined, the new generating units and long-term capacity contracts provide approximately 843 to 950 megawatts of energy and are an important step in meeting OG&E’s overall generation needs for the future.”

“All parties involved in the OCC proceedings agree that new power generation is necessary and that the proposed projects help meet future energy demand as outlined in OG&E’s 2024 Integrated Resource Plan. The opposition wants OG&E customers to pay an additional $176.5 million in interest that can be avoided by using Construction Work in Progress (CWIP) to reduce overall project costs.”

“The communities we serve are thriving thanks to strong population and business growth in our service area, and the Horseshoe Lake generation project will provide the reliable electric service customers need to live their lives and run their businesses at the lowest possible cost.”

Rogers is bracing for the worst.

“If the prices of electricity continue going up, and the economy doesn’t improve, then it will put us out of business.”

Commissioners did not make a final decision after its Oct. 8 hearing. The commission will, again, hear the case during an Oct. 13 meeting.

