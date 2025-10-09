Tulsa rolls out red carpet for premiere of The Outsiders musical

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Performing Arts Center hosted a red carpet ceremony for the premiere of The Outsiders musical on Oct. 8.

The four-time Tony award-winning musical set in Tulsa is based on the best-selling novel by S.E. Hinton, and was adapted into a film in 1983 that's become a cult classic.



Its production team, Tanninger Entertainment, is based in Tulsa and has also won many awards, including for the Oklahoma! Broadway musical.

The Outsiders officially began its North American tour after the red carpet ceremony, and continues at Tulsa PAC through Oct. 12.

2 News Oklahoma

“Our rehearsal stops and other stuff have been leading to this moment," The Outsiders cast member Corbin Drew Ross told 2 News. "I think all of us have been working to really make this one special, to continue on and to keep the energy of what we can build in Tulsa today."

“I think so much of the idea to even launch the tour was bringing this story home to Tulsa," fellow cast member Travis Roy Rogers said. "So it's definitely a great responsibility, but also a thrill for us to bring this story home."



If you want to grab whatever tickers are left, you can head to the TPAC website.

