Revitalizing Sperry: 'The Outsiders' landmarks gaining worldwide attention

SPERRY, Okla — In recent years, Sperry has experienced a bit of a boost to their economy.

Throughout the pandemic, the Upward Sperry non-profit organization worked on a big project to attract more visitors.

The organization rebuilt the DX gas station- famous for being showcased in the 1983 film "The Outsiders."

Now, the city has opened the Old Drugstore, another building with ties to "The Outsiders."

While it wasn't officially in the movie, the cast filmed a lot of outtakes at that location.

Officials tell 2 News the Rexell drug store opened Sept. 24 and has already attracted many people who want to see the newly renovated site.

Brian Sullivan has lived in Sperry his whole life and is glad to see his community attract more visitors.

"There's really not that much going on here, and there hasn't been historically," he said. "Just to be able to see it now, the growth, the construction, the revitalization of it, it's great."

Gary Coulson is the President of Upward Sperry. He said Sperry's new attractions have already caught international attention.

“A family from Australia came here. I toured them. We had Argentina, Japan, Thailand," said Coulson.

He said he has been trying to make Sperry feel more like a tourist destination by building new places he knows people would enjoy.

"This town, there was nothing happening here," he said. "Now we've got a little sports bar, the Rexall's open, another big building is being built, we have the DX."

Like many in the community, Brian Sullivan is excited for what's to come.

"This is definitely going to turn the town around and make it much more for the future."

