40 years after 'The Outsiders' movie, legacy lives on in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — S.E. Hinton’s classic novel “The Outsiders” is a coming-of-age tale that, in many ways, never aged. Its prominence in studies and pop culture is talked about as much as ever, even this week.

As co-founder of The Outsiders House Museum, talking about the movie is limitless for Danny O’Connor. But he wasn’t surprised to read The Smithsonian’s latest article, where Hinton announced she may never do an interview about it again.

“The good news is we’re here to talk about it,” said O’Connor. “This is the role we’ve chosen, people can come here and talk, not only about how important she is to us but the community.”

Seven years after purchasing the original house from the movie and converting it into a museum, O’Connor sees visitors from all over show up to visit, learn, and pay tribute. School tours are still extremely popular. They anticipate 10,000 students visiting by the end of the school year.

Giving a private tour this weekend is Ponyboy himself, C. Thomas “Tommy” Howell. His band is in town opening up for Tanya Tucker. Howell will also host an intimate album release listening party at The Outsiders House Museum. Tickets are still available.

“He will walk the VIPs to the park and to the rumble field and give his own tour of the house in his eyes and his perspective,” said Donnie Rich, Tour Coordinator.

It’s also a bittersweet time for the museum. A true neighborhood outsider, Spot the stray dog, recently passed away. When it first opened he was a house regular. Museum fans championed him and eventually found a home for Spot, where he lived a good life.

Now, his ashes will be spread on the porch of his first house on St. Louis Avenue.

“I feel like it makes sense for this to be his final resting place,” said O’Connor. “His spirit lives on, all dogs go to heaven, rest in peace, Spot.”

The spirit of "The Outsiders" lives on, too, even if Susie Hinton is tired of talking about it. We hear she’s happy to talk about Rumble Fish.

