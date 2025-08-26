Okemah city leaders double down on state agent takeover despite community anger

OKEMAH, Okla. — Some residents are showing anger and protest in the face of a state takeover in law enforcement in Okemah, which came at the request of the local government.

"Why are we as a community sitting here losing half our police force over an officer doing his job?" Okemah resident Larry Holden said during public comments in Okemah's Aug. 25 city council meeting.



Holden referred to police body camera footage from Aug. 8, when Sgt. Trey Jordan threatened city code enforcer Kimberly Bradshaw with a trespassing arrest for being on the property of a dilapidated building downtown. The building has been mentioned in a previous 2 News report.

In the ensuing days, that officer and all but four members of the entire Okemah Police Department were either fired or quit. Several are currently pursuing legal action, according to Carol Martin, the mother of Sgt. Jordan.

"These officers were wrongly terminated," Martin told 2 News. "These officers were honorable. These officers were dedicated."

Since then, officers with "Attorney General Agent" printed on their backs have stepped in, raising distrust from many in the community.

A small crowd protested outside Okemah City Hall during the city council meeting.

An assembly of more than a dozen deputies from Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office and Lighthorse Police surrounded the outside and lobby of City Hall as well. Sheriff Logan Manshack told 2 News off-camera the presence was a precautionary measure in case anything got out of hand in the city council meeting.

With just three speakers allowed at three minutes each for the meeting's public comment portion, resident Michelle Farris took aim at City Manager Kristy Lesley, sister of code enforcer Bradshaw.

"It's still nepotism and it's still a conflict of interest for sisters to work together, and it's something we the citizens want addressed," Farris said.

Mayor Kelly West chose all three speakers during public comment after asking those willing to speak to raise their hand.

"There's other things that were in play before anything with the code enforcement officer. And I stand firm on my decision," Lesley said during the city manager report portion of the meeting, reiterating a statement she issued on Aug. 19.

Lesley declined to be available for an interview after the meeting ended.

