'UNPRECEDENTED' TAKEOVER: Attorney General Drummond steps in after request from Okemah officials

OKEMAH, Okla. — While a federal law enforcement takeover in the nation's capital attracts controversy, there's now a state law enforcement takeover in rural Oklahoma.

Oklahoma attorney general Gentner Drummond issued what even his office called an "unprecedented" move in dispatching 15 state law enforcement agents to the city of Okemah on Aug. 18, where just four members of its police department remain on staff.

All others, including fired Chief Patrick Williams, are either terminated or resigned in the last week.

“I am not afraid to make such a move if it means law and order is maintained in Okemah. When local communities face challenges that threaten public safety, it is our responsibility to ensure that law-abiding citizens remain protected. My office will maintain a strong law enforcement presence in Okemah for as long as necessary, but my agents are approaching their work with professionalism and compassion.” Office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Okemah residents are not exactly meeting the news with compassion, though, as comments on the city's official Facebook page showed.

"It doesn't sit well," Okemah resident Larry Holden said after contacting the 2 News Problem Solvers once he heard what happened to the police force he supported.

"I've lived here all my life basically. When you have to bring an outside organization in to police a town, something's wrong...We have a police agency here that knows nothing about the city. It makes me feel less safe, and it makes the community feel less safe."

Much of the anger from the community also surrounds a police confrontation that happened on Aug. 8 at a dilapidated building on 1st and Broadway where a cop trespassed the city's code enforcement officer and a structural engineer, at the request of the property owner.

2 News obtained body cam video of the confrontation on Aug. 18 after an open records request:

City manager Kristy Lesley declined to go on camera about the firings, citing policy on discussing personnel matters, but told 2 News via phone the request for state public safety agents was actually submitted to the AG's office before Aug. 8.

She also pointed out state statutes she said justified what the city worker was doing that day.



Lesley added that one of the remaining OPD officers returned to his former school resource officer post after the current SRO resigned. Another assigned SRO is a state agent.

The city manager also said city officials will explain and discuss more about the police department situation at the next city council meeting on Aug. 25.

