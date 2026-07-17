Tulsa Public Schools drops MAP assessment, will use new tools this academic year

Tulsa Public Schools is ending the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessment.

In a letter sent to TPS parents, Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said that educators will use a new assessment program starting this school year. These existing tools will be used to follow a student's progress several times throughout the year.

The improvised program includes reduced testing, improved opportunities for family support, and data that helps teachers make timely changes, including instructional and intervention opportunities.

Additional information will be provided to parents of magnet school students, involving the new processes to assess their progress.

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