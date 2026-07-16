HALL OF FAME: Jenks Athletics announces first class

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Athletics announced its first Hall of Fame Class Thursday.

The class includes former Head Football Coach Allan Trimble, Rocky Calmus, Steve Hale, and Lori (Halvorson) Lambert.

Trimble, who died in 2019, led Jenks to 13 State Championships and 6 straight from 1996-2001.

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Calmus, a star and Dick Butkus Award winner at the University of Oklahoma, was named All-State in 1997 and was also the 1997 consensus Oklahoma State Player of the Year. Calmus is Jenks’ all-time leader in tackles with 338.

Hale, the leading scorer in Jenks basketball history with 1,807 points, also played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and played under legendary Coach Dean Smith.

Lambert, one of the most accomplished swimmers in Oklahoma history, led Jenks to four consecutive state championships while becoming the only female swimmer in state history to win 16 gold medals at the State Championships, including the maximum allowable eight individual titles.

Clay Martin, Jenks Director of Athletics, said in a press release, “Collectively, our committee members represent over 175 years of experience as administrators, coaches, teachers, and proud community members in Jenks. Considering over 100 years of Trojan Athletics to select our first class has been humbling and challenging, but exciting and inspiring. Our “tradition of excellence” is represented with each of our inductees and we look forward to honoring more Trojans each year.”

The 2026 inductees will be honored at halftime of the Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe football game on Thursday, October 15.

For the full list of Hall of Fame inductees, click here.

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