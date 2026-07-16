PAYING TRIBUTE: Green Country first responders support Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Tributes are pouring in across social media after a Creek County deputy died.

Posts started popping up from area first responder social on July 16th, urging people to keep the Creek County Sheriff's Office in their prayers.

On July 15th, 2 News crews came across the procession:

Creek County procession

2 News Oklahoma is at the Creek County Sheriff's Office, waiting to hear from Sheriff Bret Bowling about what happened.

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