Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

PAYING TRIBUTE: Green Country first responders support Creek County

Creek County procession
Posted

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Tributes are pouring in across social media after a Creek County deputy died.

Posts started popping up from area first responder social on July 16th, urging people to keep the Creek County Sheriff's Office in their prayers.

On July 15th, 2 News crews came across the procession:

Creek County procession

2 News Oklahoma is at the Creek County Sheriff's Office, waiting to hear from Sheriff Bret Bowling about what happened.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US