TULSA, Okla. — Every Sunday for the last 13 years, Pastor Greg Bilbruck has hosted picnics for the homeless at Veterans Park.

“God was clear, always feed a meal, always welcome everybody," he said. "The reason why I called you was that up until now, there’s been no problem. This has been a great place for us. The homeless really congregate a lot around downtown, and this is very close to downtown.”

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That changed a few weeks ago.

Bilbruck said when he arrived at the park for their weekly picnic, he was approached by a city security guard who told him they weren't allowed to be there because they didn't have a permit.

WHAT: PERMIT FOR PICNICS? Pastor told he cannot hold picnics for homeless in parks

PERMIT FOR PICNICS? Pastor told he cannot hold picnics for homeless in parks

"He said this is private property, I said this is a park," said Bilbruck. "This is a public park, paid for by taxpayers. This is Veterans Park, you’re saying I can’t meet here? I can’t have a meal here, a picnic meal with my family and friends?”

The Light of the World Christian Fellowship leader said that on Sunday, they continued on with their regularly scheduled gathering. The following week, he said, that same security guard showed up but just took pictures.

That next Sunday, July 12, Bilbruck said he found the security guard and two police officers at Veterans Park.

"They’d run off all the homeless, there were no homeless here," said Bilbruck. "They even parked up all these spots with squad cars so no one could even park here. He said you told me to call the police so I did, you’re in violation of these things, you can’t serve food in the park. I was like we can’t have a picnic, he said, you’re distributing food.”

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the City of Tulsa to get answers about the situation. While they could not accommodate an interview, they shared a statement.

“The City works with any individual or organization conducting activities in our parks to obtain the permits required under our ordinances, and we are doing the same in this case. We appreciate the compassion and generosity of those who want to serve those experiencing homelessness, and we share in that commitment. We also have a responsibility to keep our parks safe, clean, and accessible for everyone while continuing to implement Safe Move Tulsa, the most comprehensive street outreach and homelessness response in our city's history. Addressing homelessness requires compassion and coordination, and we remain committed to both as we continue to work with community partners in ways that support those in need while preserving safe and welcoming public spaces for all.” City of Tulsa

"The City of Tulsa, the mayor is saying he’s trying to help the homeless, but this isn’t helping them by running off people that love them, feed them, care for them, make them feel like a family member, sitting at a picnic with them, eating a meal with them," said Bilbruck.

Even if he can't bring food to the park anymore, Bilbruck said he intends to keep showing up Sunday after Sunday for these folks, bringing community and prayer to the folks experiencing homelessness who have become his family.

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