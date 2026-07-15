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What does permanent Daylight Saving Time mean?

What does permanent Daylight Saving Time mean?
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TULSA, Okla. — The House passed a bill creating permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Proponents argue it spares Americans from having to change their clocks, disrupting young children’s sleep schedules and arguably causing more seasonal depression. Detractors say it could have economic consequences, particularly for farmers with later sunrises.

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House passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Ellis Kim

But what does that mean for the average person? 2 News Meteorologist Anne Brown broke it down for us:

The Sunshine Protection Act passed 308-117 and now heads to the Senate, where its prospects remain uncertain.

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