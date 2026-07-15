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OHP: 1 dead after crash involving semi in Wagoner

Wagoner fatal crash 714.jpeg
KJRH
Wagoner fatal crash 714.jpeg
Posted

WAGONER, Okla. — OHP is investigating after a fatal crash involving a semi and two other vehicles in Wagoner.

The crash happened near U.S. 69 and Highway 51.

OHP said at least one person was taken to the hospital.

The road is closed on U.S. 69 at Highway 51 Northbound and Southbound near South Dewey Ave.

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