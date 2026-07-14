CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Pryer Aerospace company broke ground in its expansion in Claremore. The company supplies and builds parts for companies like Blue Origin, U.S. defense contractors and more.

For those unfamiliar with the company Pryer Aerospace, they were founded in 1965 and have been supporting aerospace since then. Pryer Aerospace works with several other companies as their supplier, they build and send off parts for SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing, Spirit Aerosystems, Orizon and U.S. defense contractors.

WATCH: Pryer Aerospace expands in Claremore to support space, defense

Pryer Aerospace expands in Claremore to support space, defense

Brian Gleason, Pryer Aerospace vice president and general manager, explains what this expansion means to him and future customers.

“And so this is just a big giant leap forward to make me feel like this was the right move for me as a person, and for us as Pryer, but also for our country and this local area,” Gleason said.

Investors like Steve Mitchell at Argonaut Private Equity say this project is full circle for a Tulsa native like him, and why Claremore, Oklahoma, was a good spot for a facility like this.

“You know Claremore and Rogers County make it very easy to invest in capital and to grow, and I hope all of northeastern Oklahoma can take a cue from what they’re doing here," Mitchell said. "They didn't give us red tape, they didn't make it officially hard, didn't tell us that's gonna be a problem. They said 60,000 square-feet, $40 million in equipment, adding to our tax base, take advantage of the great labor force they have here, cheap real estate, ample water, low electric cost, those are our assets.”

Pryer Aerospace says this expansion is a reflection of its dedication to investing in the future of aerospace.

We were able to get an exclusive look inside the existing facility. While filming was only able to be a minimum due to its top-secret nature, we saw several machines and parts for aircraft right here in Oklahoma that the company says will eventually be blasted off into space.

Pryer Aerospace says the project is expected to be completed by February 2027.

For more information about Pryer Aerospace, you can find it here.

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