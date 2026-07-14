Slow progress at Bixby's Spartan Creek development

BIXBY, Okla. — I'm very excited about it. My husband and I are both very excited about it."

That's what Terrye Hayes told 2 News back in April when crews began work across the street from her house at Spartan Creek.

The massive project near 151st and Memorial bringing nearly 40 national chains to Bixby. Fast forward to now, nothing has changed.

No crews, no construction vehicles. Tons of people on social media asked us questions about what the holdup is.

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We reached out to the city of Bixby. They call it a "high-priority project." But a timeline? Still up in the air.

"Everything moves kind of slow," Brandi Wheeler, a downtown Bixby business owner, said. "I don't know what that is about, not pointing fingers or anything."

Wheeler owns Sunny Rae Room, an event space downtown.

"We're having an adult prom August 15. We do drag brunch. We do bourbon tastings," Wheeler said.

She tells us that any new business south of the river means business for her too.

"You get out and you go to dinner, and then you have somewhere cool you can go have a drink afterwards," Wheeler said. "Just keeping it local and keeping it down here I think is cool. It's time for us to have better places to eat."

When we initially brought you this story, there were some rumors about the stores that could be coming here to Spartan Creek. Now we do have some confirmed ones. Chains like Taco Bell and Chipotle, and what would be the state's first Culver's location. Coffee spots like Starbucks and Dutch Bros, too.

As for stores, Burlington, Ross, and Five Below confirmed as well.

We did reach out to the developers, but they say they're out of town. We plan on following up with them next week for more answers.

You can read the city of Bixby's full statement here:

The Spartan Creek Commercial Development is currently in multiple levels of review for different portions of the project, including utility infrastructure, streets, and commercial development. The project has received preliminary support and approvals from both State and local agencies, and is in the review process to ensure a functional, safe, and efficient development for the public. The City is currently finalizing review of the water and wastewater infrastructure and anticipate releasing for bid within the next 60 days.



Transportation infrastructure and development is also under review. A Traffic Impact Analysis is in process and scheduled to be completed within the next 30 days to finalize the access off of 151ststreet . Development of interior streets (including extension of 148th) are under design, as well as widening of Sheridan Road to three (3) lanes.



The City of Bixby has identified this as a high priority project and are working together to ensure timely reviews and responses to requests.

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